Man shot by Richmond police was also shot last year, family says

RICHMOND, Va. — A man shot by two Richmond police officers Thursday night continues to recover at a local hospital.

Richmond police said First Precinct officers were pulling over a car reported stolen when the driver stepped out and failed to comply with their commands. Police say the driver turned away and reached for his waistband before raising his arms toward the officers. The officers then fired their weapons.

Laverne Carter, a long-time resident, made the call to 911 after the shooting.

“She asked me how many shots were there, and I said maybe five or six, and they were all in a row,” Carter said.

She said she had no idea police were responsible for those shots.

“I’m sure they don’t come on the job wanting to shoot someone or injure someone or someone passes as a result,” Carter said. “It has to have some effect on them as well, and then they take it home, it has to affect their families. It trickles down. Plus, the neighbors, the people that see it and hear it.”

The man who was shot has non-life-threatening injuries. Police determined he was unarmed, as no weapon was found in the car or at the scene.

The car belonged to a family member, and Hanover County deputies had it listed in the system as unauthorized use from the 10300 block of Shellie Lee Drive.

A family member confirmed the man’s lengthy criminal record and that he had been shot just last year.

But now he’s on the road to recovery again.

His family hopes this is finally the end of what they call his “street life,” and along with the community, are praying he makes better choices.

“Why do you continue to go down the wrong path and lead a wrong life, you know?” asked Carter.

The man shot by police has not been charged yet, while the officers are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a use-of-force investigation. Police said the case will be sent to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for review.

This is a developing story. Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube