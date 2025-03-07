Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting in Richmond, 2 officers on administrative leave

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Richmond's East End

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Melbourne Street.

WTVR

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett that officers spotted a stolen car and tried to pull it over.

The suspect drove the car away and pulled onto Melbourne Street, where he stopped the car. Then, shots rang out.

Crime Insider sources say the suspect was shot multiple times. Edwards said the suspect's injuries are not life-threatening.

Two officers fired their weapons during the shooting. They are both on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, which is standard protocol.

It's not clear if the suspect fired a gun at this time.

Anyone with doorbell camera video of the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or text a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube