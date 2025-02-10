Highland Springs star is now a Super Bowl champ. Mekhi Becton dedicates win to people watching in Richmond.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Former Highland Springs High School football star Mekhi Becton is now a Super Bowl champion. Becton, 25, is a starting offensive lineman on the Philadelphia Eagles.

"This is the happiest and most emotional I’ve ever been, other than my son being born," Becton told The New York Post. “As a player, this is something you dream about.”

Becton is in his fifth NFL season and first with the Eagles.

AP Photo/Ashley Landis Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton celebrates with son Mekhi Jr after the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.

He went on to tell The Post what was going through his mind while the Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm a kid from Richmond, Virginia,” Becton said. "People don’t make it out of Richmond from where I’m from. I’m not supposed to be here right now. I was thinking about that and thinking about all the people watching me back home. I was doing it for them, man."

After a stellar football career at the University of Louisville, Becton was selected 11th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

The 6-foot-7, 360-pound football player signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in the offseason and is now free to sign with a new team.

Becton has returned to Richmond over the years in an effort to positively impact the community.

He took part in the first 804 Sports Association's Youth NFL Camp at Dorey Park back in 2021.

"It's really important. You’ve got little kids out here, standing right here looking at me as I do this,” Becton said that day. “We’ve got people that were in high school together just coming back together, giving back to the kids. [That’s] something that we didn’t have growing up, so it is really great because they’re going to look forward to it every year, so it’s a great thing."

