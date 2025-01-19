MegsMiles 5k remembers 'ball of fire' Virginia runner who 'loved people'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Meg's Miles 5k, the annual remembrance run that celebrates the memory of a beloved Hanover mother, took place Saturday at Atlee High School in Mechanicsville.

Meg Cross Menzies was in the process of training for the Boston Marathon when she was hit and killed by a drunk driver on Jan. 13, 2014, near the corner of Hickory Hill and East Patrick Henry roads.

In the wake of the tragedy, a movement called Meg's Miles, her friends started on Facebook to plan runs in remembrance of her, and spread her story overseas.

Provided to WTVR Meg Cross Menzies

More than a decade later, that mark that Menzies' passing made in the running world is still visible near and far.

"Meg was, she was just a ball of fire. She loved to be engaged. She loved people. She liked helping people and encouraging them to run to be healthy," Pamela Cross, Meg's mother, said.

Cross said Menzies was a proud mother of three with a strong faith.

"She and her husband made sure that they were always involved in things and involved in their church," Cross said. "She was a Christian mom, and that's what she would want you to know most about her. And that she was a very fast runner. She'd be glad that they were out here. She'd go, 'Mom, what are you doing?' But she would be glad that they were out here.'"

Your Voice Your Community MegsMiles 5k honors Hanover mother remembered as 'great encourager' WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

