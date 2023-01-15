MegsMiles 5k honors Hanover mother remembered as 'great encourager'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes Saturday to remember a Hanover woman killed while out on a run eight years ago.

The MegsMiles 5K honored Meg Menzies, a Hanover wife and mother of three who was hit and killed by a drunk driver while out for a run in January of 2014.

Days after she was killed, two of her friends created a Facebook page asking others to join them in a run to honor Menzies. More than 1,000 runners answered that call.

FULL INTERVIEW: Meg Menzies was 'great encourager,' her mother remembers

The sixth annual event was held at Atlee High School in Mechanicsville. There is also a kid's run at 8:30 a.m. as well as a virtual run. All proceeds benefited the Meg's Miles Charity.

