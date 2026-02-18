Country singer Megan Moroney to play $9 show in Richmond. Here's how to snag tickets.

RICHMOND, Va. — Country singer-songwriter Megan Moroney will play a $9 show in Richmond this weekend.

As part of her 9 Cities, 9 Days event celebrating the release of her latest album, "Cloud 9," Moroney will play an intimate "fan-focused" show at the National on Saturday, Feb. 21.

The show will include acoustic performances of three of her songs.

Tickets will be available at the National's box office beginning at 9 a.m. on the morning of the event, with a limit of two per person. The National is located at 708 E Broad Street.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards The Megan Moroney Foundation, a non-profit organization aiming to "address bullying and raise awareness for mental health by promoting kindness."

Moroney will hit the road again for her Cloud 9 Tour later this year.

Click her to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.