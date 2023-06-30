Middle school teacher arrested for having sex with student, Crime Insiders tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police arrested a now former Henrico County middle school teacher accused of having sex with a teenage student, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. Megan Pauline Jordan, 25, of Chesterfield County, was charged with eight counts of carnal knowledge and two counts of indecent liberties.

Jordan taught at Hungary Creek Middle School in Henrico's West End, according to Henrico Police.

"In early June 2023, Henrico Police was made aware of potentially inappropriate acts involving an adult acting in a custodial manner with a Henrico County student," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "An investigation was opened, thoroughly investigated, and remains active. From this case, enough information was gathered permitting Henrico County police to seek indictments related to potential sexual acts between an adult and a teen minor."

Police said the crimes took place during the 2022- 2023 school year.

"Without question, this is an extremely serious and upsetting situation," a Henrico Schools spokesperson wrote in an email. "We have communicated with families at the school and will continue to support our school community in any way needed."

Neither police nor the school system released additional details about the situation.

