Who won $2 million from a Mega Millions ticket in Orange County?

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. -- A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was bought at BP-Shorts Food Mart in Unionville, but the Virginia Lottery said the winner has not come forward.

The ticket was bought for the May 18 drawing. It matched the first five winning numbers, which were 3-5-56-61-66. The only number it didn't match was the Mega Ball, which was 4.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus when it is turned in.

The Virginia Lottery said the ticket would normally be worth $1 million, but whoever purchased it spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier making it worth $2 million.

It was the only ticket in Virginia to match the first five numbers, and one of just five nationwide.

No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $475 million jackpot, which means the jackpot for Friday’s drawing grows to an estimated $515 million.

