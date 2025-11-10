Central Virginia med flight team rescues injured hiker from Appalachian Trail

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. — Central Virginia’s med flight team saved an injured hiker from a remote location on the Appalachian Trail over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), Med Flight-1 was notified of the injured hiker just after 11 a.m. Sunday.

The team took off from the Chesterfield County Airport at 11:32 a.m. and arrived in Amherst County around 12:30 p.m.

The crew assessed the situation and decided to proceed by using a hoist rescue, VSP explained.

Crews from the Virginia Department of Forestry cleared a 40-by-60 foot opening in the tree canopy while Amherst EMS helped bring the hiker to the hoist location.

"Rescue Technician Anja Hamilton from Chesterfield County Fire and EMS then was lowered onto the ground in conditions that included both winds and scattered showers," VSP said.

Hamilton was able to secure the patient who was flown to an area hospital.

VSP noted that Sunday's rescue was Med Flight-1's fifth hoist rescue in 2025.

