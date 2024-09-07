'Such a happy day raising awareness for a very important issue,' student says SpeakUp 5k

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thousands of Central Virginians, including two teens from Mechanicsville High School, joined some familiar faces at the SpeakUp 5K in Richmond's Byrd Park on Saturday morning.

“You can just feel the presence and all the goodness," Olivia Minton said. "And it is such a happy day raising awareness for a very important issue and everyone doing something they love.”

Minton and her friend Kenzie Strohahecker take part in the event each year because the race's mission inspired them to create their own SpeakUp Club at Mechanicsville High.

The event in its 11th year honors Cameron Gallagher, a teen who had big plans to bring the mental health awareness race to life before her sudden passing in 2014.

Gallagher‘s family said Cameron dreamed up the design for the event by detailing in her journal how she wanted to create a race for those who were suffering or battling mental health issues. She shared how she wanted it to be a happy race where people could engage without stigma or judgment.

Cameron’s parents continued to bring her vision to life after she died moments after crossing the finish line of a half marathon in 2014. Doctors believe it was from an undiagnosed heart defect.

From that day forward, her family and friends have dedicated their lives to honoring her vision to create a foundation to help combat teen mental health and execute a race with the roadmap she left behind.

That’s why organizers have the SpeakUp 5k set up with bubble tunnels, cheering sections and a motivational quote alley written by Cameron. There were also colorful balloons and signs decorated with streamers to greet smiling runners and walkers.

"[The race] definitely means a lot and the two of us, especially as student athletes, the importance of taking care of your mental health," Minton said.

For teens like Minton and Strohahecker, the race fuels them to go back to their communities and continue Cameron’s vision of creating more spaces where teens feel safe to talk about their mental health.

"Teens struggle with the stress levels they experience from school sports, family and friends, so it helps them settle down and know coping skills to work through that stuff," Strohahecker. said.

