Suspect arrested in Henrico days after woman stabbed in Mechanicsville

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The man suspected ofstabbing a woman in Mechanicsville over the weekend was arrested Tuesday in Henrico.

Keith Hubbard, 61, of Mechanicsville, is facing multiple charges after a woman was stabbed 8100 block of Kiwi Lane on Sunday evening.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Keith Lamont Hubbard

Police said the victim suffered "significant" injuries but is expected to recover after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Evidence at the scene and an interview with the victim helped investigators identify Hubbard as the suspect.

He was found in Henrico on Tuesday and arrested without incident.

"We want to thank the community, our media partners, the Henrico County Police Department, and the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office who worked diligently to take Keith Hubbard into custody," the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Anyone who may have more information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

