Mechanicsville elementary students learning math through simulated surgeries

Mechanicsville, VA – Students are performing surgery at Pole Green Elementary School.

"We're reviewing decimals to wrap our unit”, says teacher Hayley Krevonik, “so just to kind of make things more engaging, fun and exciting, we decided to turn our classroom into a hospital."

Her students are donning scrubs, gloves, and masks to really get into the lesson.

"We'll be going to different areas to do surgery per se on different body parts. They will be getting things like this patient has this amount of medicine and their patient has this amount. Which one is more?"

For her student Avery, it’s fun and educational.

“It’s fun because we get to do activities with our friends and also be working at the same time."

"I found that when I do stuff like this it makes me happier”, says Mrs. Krevonik. “It makes the kids happier. And it kind of plays into everything to follow too, because they're just more excited about school."

Building a love of decimals, one surgery at a time, is Building Better Minds.

