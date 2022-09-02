Teens to be charged following Mechanicsville hazing investigation; sheriff addresses community misinformation

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Two teenagers will face simple assault charges following an investigation into hazing allegations involving the Mechanicsville High School football team.

"After dozens of interviews, the Sheriff’s Office has completed its thorough investigation into the alleged criminal assault at Mechanicsville High School. In consultation with the Hanover Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office has forwarded the names of two juvenile offenders to the courts for prosecution of simple assault in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-57," a Hanover Sheriff's spokesperson wrote in a September 2 update.

The investigation was launched following an August 19 anonymous tip about an alleged assault. In the days that followed, Mechanicsville High School suspended both its varsity and JV football teams until further notice.

"Due to misinformation circulating within the community, the Sheriff’s Office would also like the public to know that we never provided any recommendation or input into the suspension of the Mechanicsville High School football season as that would be outside our scope," the sheriff's office statement continued.

Due to the ages of those involved, names and specifics about the incidents were never released.

"It should be noted, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was the only entity conducting the criminal investigation," the statement read. "The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the parents and students who cooperated with our investigative efforts. The Sheriff’s Office also extends our thanks to Principal Charles Stevens and his staff at Mechanicsville High School for their assistance."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.