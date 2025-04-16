Group of Mechanicsville High School students working to fund grief support for peers, other kids in community

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A group of students at Mechanicsville High School is working to fund grief support for their peers and other children in the community who have experienced losses.

The high school’s student council is working to do so though their “Ville Fest” event.

"Ville Fest is our biggest event here at Mechanicsville," said Jillian Keener, junior vice president of the Student Council.

The teens aim to raise $10,000 dollars at the event to send 30 kids to a local children's grief program called Comfort Zone Camp.

"I have a number of friends that have lost someone that's really close to them, and it's always heartbreaking to see that. This organization is really important for making sure they feel better and feel like they're supported and connected," senior vice president Drake Parrish said.

Baylor Hughes, a student council member, feels especially connected to fund raising for this charity.

"Unfortunately, I lost my dad so knowing that the feelings that I feel other people feel too, and that there's a place that these people can go, and there's a feeling that you will feel so so much better getting to, like, talk to somebody and just have fun," Hughes said.

Hughes was touched to learn her peers voted to focus their annual fundraising efforts on this program.

"Sometimes you don't know if somebody has lost a loved one. Some people are very open about it, but some people aren't. To know that I walk around the school and see our posters and think, 'This is a camp for grieving children,' is significant. They might go home and say, 'Hey, Mom, I saw this in school. I want to do that,'" Hughes said.

The One School, One Purpose event will take place over seven hours at the high school on April 26. Community members can stop by anytime to donate, honor loved ones, and participate in games and events.

"It's cool to see us come together for our friends and peers around us," Keener said.

As these students put the finishing touches on their months-long efforts, they express eagerness to see the impact they'll make for their peers.

Keener added, "It just shows how much teenagers can come together."

“Thirty people may not sound like a lot, but for those 30 people, it’s going to bring so much joy. I get to be part of this as an SCA member. The money is going to such a good cause, bringing smiles to people," Hughes said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

