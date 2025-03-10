Health department launches measles investigation after Dulles International Airport exposure

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is investigating a confirmed measles case at Dulles International Airport.

Officials said they're working to identify people who may have been exposed.

State health officials say the exposure window was between 4 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 5, in Terminal A, on transportation to the main terminal and in the baggage claim area at Dulles International Airport. The patient was a Maryland resident was returning from international travel and later confirmed to have the measles.

"They were infectious while they were in the airport," Meredith Robinson, Vaccine-Preventable Disease Coordinator with the Virginia Department of Health, said.

Robinson said anyone who was in that area during that time and is at risk of getting measles should watch for symptoms.

"Measles typically begins as a fever and then people experience red, watery eyes, runny nose, and a cough," Robinson said. "Around three to four days later, they develop a rash that normally begins around the hairline and then progresses downward."

"It's important to know what symptoms to look for so that you can be tested as soon as possible early on, know to isolate, and protect others."

Robinson said people are infectious four days before and after the rash appears.

In a news release about the case, VDH added:



If you have never received a measles containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps and rubella [MMR] vaccine or a measles-only vaccine which is available in other countries), you may be at risk of developing measles. Anyone who was exposed and considered to be at risk of developing measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Anyone who was exposed and considered to be at risk of developing measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately. Watch for symptoms until March 26. If you notice the symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider right away. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff.

Robinson said the most at-risk people are babies under 12 months, as they are not recommended to get it until that age. However, she noted that a 6-month-old can receive at least one shot if going to a place where there is an outbreak.

Currently, there are two outbreaks in the U.S. — in Texas and New Mexico — which Robinson says the state is closely monitoring and is prepared to assist localities that see cases.

Robinson said while it can vary at the local level, Virginia does have a statewide high vaccination rate, with 95 percent of kindergartners having the MMR vaccine, which is the threshold for herd immunity.

If you're unsure about your vaccination status, check with your provider, or you can request your immunization records from VDH online.

