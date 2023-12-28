Fatal Chesterfield shooting may be connected to a Richmond shooting one week prior, sources say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that a fatal Wednesday morning shooting in Chesterfieldmay be connected to a December 19 shooting in Richmond.

Sources say the gunman in the Wednesday shooting, where one man died, was a victim in the December 19 South Richmond shooting.

The shooting occurred on the 2100 block of Harwood Street.

"To hear it's close to my place, it's too close for comfort," a neighbor said.

The victim of the Chesterfield shooting, which happened on Meadowdale Boulevard, died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Sources say detectives believe the shooter and the victim knew each other. One theory is that the murder was retaliation for an earlier crime.

"It's scary because I know that happened to me," the neighbor said.

The neighbor would like to remain anonymous, but she says retaliation is a real thing. Just 8 months ago, a driver hit her car on Minefee Street in Richmond, so she called the police.

She says that the driver circled back and drove past her home, firing multiple rounds through her window, with one bullet narrowly missing her head.

Another bullet hit her in her upper thigh.

"Coming back later on and tried to kill me," she said. "I'm telling you, I've been here 56 years. This has become,

oh my God, it takes everything from you. My heart goes out to anybody that's experienced retaliation."

If you know anything about the Meadowdale Boulevard shooting, Chesterfield police ask you to call their anonymous tip line at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

