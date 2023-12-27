Watch Now
One killed in Chesterfield County shooting

Posted at 8:28 AM, Dec 27, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County police say they are now investigating a shooting that killed one person Tuesday night.

Officers say they were called to the 3400 block of Meadowdale Boulevard at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of someone being shot outside of a residence. "Upon the arrival of officers, a victim was located suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," police explained in a press release.

The victim was taken to a hospital but did die from their injuries. Their identity is being withheld until a next-of-kin can be notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

