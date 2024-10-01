One student hurt, one in custody after Meadowbrook High School stabbing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police, fire, and other emergency officials have descended upon Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield County where Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett a stabbing was reported.

Chesterfield Police later provided the following details:

Chesterfield Police responded to a reported stabbing at Meadowbrook High School

One student was injured and has been transported to an area hospital

One suspect, also a student, is in custody

No suspects at large

No threat to the community at this time.

Meadowbrook remains on lockdown, but the school is beginning a controlled release of students

Student drivers will be released from school and busses will transport students home.

Parents should respond to Meadowdale Library for reunification with students.

There is no word yet on the injured student's condition.

CBS 6 reporter Elizabeth Holmes is at the school located along the 4900 block of Cogbill Road in North Chesterfield and reported at least 20 emergency vehicles parked outside.

She also said law enforcement is using a drone over the school. Police have blocked traffic along Cogbill Road, she added.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.