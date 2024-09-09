Police: Chesterfield student charged after sending text that spring Bomb Squad into action

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A 14-year-old Meadowbrook High School was charged Monday in connection to a bomb threat, according to police.

The student's name was not release, due to his age.

"At about 1:35 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, police received a report that a known 14-year-old male student at Meadowbrook High School texted a known adult and claimed to have made a bomb. The student sent the adult a photo of what appeared to be an explosive device, but then claimed the device was fake," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson told CBS 6. "The adult contacted school officials, who in turn contacted police. Officers responded to the school and located the student. Police and members of the Virginia State Police Bomb Squad then responded to the juvenile’s residence and no explosive device was found."

The child was taken into custody on charges of manufacture, possession, use, etc. of fire, bombs or explosive materials or devices and threats to bomb or damage buildings.

Monday's investigation comes after Manchester Middle School closed on Friday "out of an abundance of caution" due to an online threat.

Manchester Middle closed; student reported threat later deemed not credible

Chesterfield Police told CBS 6 on Friday that they continue to investigate, "however at this time, we have found no evidence that the communicated threat is credible."

Chesterfield Police also investigated an incident last Thursday afternoon involving Falling Creek Middle School.

In an email sent to parents, the school system said a student at a bus stop reportedly lifted their shirt to show a BB gun in their waistband. It added police and the child's parents were contacted and there is an ongoing investigation.

They added the BB gun was retrieved and they do not believe it was ever on school property.

These incidents are just some examples of what Virginia school systems have dealt with following a high school shooting earlier this week in Georgia killed four people and injured nearly a dozen more.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.