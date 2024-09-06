Manchester Middle closes Friday 'out of an abundance of caution.' Here's what police are telling CBS 6.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Manchester Middle School will not open on Friday "out of an abundance of caution," a morning message sent to parents read.

"Last night, Chesterfield Police notified the school division that they received a report from a student that there is an online chat that referenced someone planning to shoot up Manchester Middle today (September 6, 2024)," the message read. "Closing the school today for students and staff will allow Chesterfield Police additional time to work on their investigation."

Chesterfield Police told CBS 6 they continue to investigate, "however at this time, we have found no evidence that the communicated threat is credible."

The school previously announced there would be an added police presence on Friday morning.

A high school shooting earlier this week in Georgia killed four people and injured nearly a dozen more.

A 14-year-old Apalachee High School student is charged with four counts of murder. His father, 54-year-old Colin Gray, was also arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree murder and cruelty to children.

