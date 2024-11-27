How you can help this free store continue to serve the Northside community

RICHMOND, Va. — A free store in Richmond’s Northside neighborhood is raising money to buy the building it currently leases.

Meadowbridge Community Market, a program of Mutual Aid Distribution Richmond (MAD RVA), provides groceries, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, masks, and more to the community without charge. MAD RVA currently leases the building at 3613 Meadowbridge Road, and they are hoping to purchase the property when the lease runs out in 2027.

The fundraising goal is $90,000.

Alex, a volunteer with MAD RVA since 2021, said buying the building will enable them to sustain the work they do in the long term.

“We want to work with the community and build community,” Alex said. “Being a permanent place in the community where we can't be subject to things like gentrification … we will remain a space in perpetuity for the community. It's very important to us.”

The store does not require identification, proof of income, or personal information from shoppers, encouraging folks to take what they need, leave what they can, and bring what they can offer to others. The store aims to offer an accessible shopping experience in an area without a major grocery store.

WATCH: MAD RVA free store opens to community (February 2023)

MAD RVA free store opens to community

The market has served 200 families per week on average and distributed over 350,000 pounds of food since it first opened in 2023.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

