Free store opens in Richmond: 'Take what you need'

RICHMOND, Va. – An organization in Richmond is hoping to help those who are struggling financially right now and need a support system.

MAD RVA, which stands for mutual aid distribution, opened up their free store on the Northside Sunday.

The group has been making deliveries to those in need throughout the pandemic, but now anyone can shop at their free store.

It is a place where the community can come and get free food or household goods with no restrictions.

Colleen Howarth, a volunteer with MAD RVA, said the store is a way to fill in the gaps left by food pantries.

“A lot of people are having a hard time and mutual aid is a way to survive and that you come together, you share what you can and you take what you need,” Howarth explained. “So there's a reciprocity… it's not charity. It is solidarity. We're standing next to each other. We're in this together and it benefits everyone.

The Meadowbridge Community Market is located at 3613 Meadowbridge Road.

