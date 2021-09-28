Watch
McAuliffe, Youngkin to meet for debate in northern Virginia

Steve Helber/AP
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe, left, greets his Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, after a debate at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Va., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Terry McAuliffe, Glenn Youngkin
Posted at 10:26 AM, Sep 28, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set to meet for the second and final debate in Virginia’s closely watched gubernatorial election.

Tuesday's night's hourlong debate will be held at a northern Virginia community college and carried live by NBC television stations across the state.

Five weeks from Election Day and with early voting already underway, recent polls suggest a tight race between McAuliffe and Youngkin.

The first debate of the contest was devoid of big surprises or viral moments and largely focused on the candidates’ sharply divergent positions on abortion and COVID-19.

