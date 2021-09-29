Watch
McAuliffe, Youngkin clash over vaccination, taxes in debate

Cliff Owen/AP
Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, left, and Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, participate in their debate at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Terry McAuliffe; Glenn Youngkin
Posted at 10:25 PM, Sep 28, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin got off to a combative start in the second and final debate in Virginia’s closely watched gubernatorial election.

The candidates clashed over vaccination, tax policy and their respective records in Tuesday night's hourlong debate.

Five weeks from Election Day and with early voting already underway, recent polls suggest a tight race between McAuliffe and Youngkin. McAuliffe is seeking a second term after his first ended in 2018.

Youngkin is a former business executive and political newcomer.

Third-party candidate Princess Blanding was not invited to participate in the debate but shouted from the audience about how she had been shut out.

