Why a Central Virginia non-profit is expanding to Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. -- A local non-profit that champions small women and minority-owned businesses is expanding to Hampton Roads.

The Metropolitan Business League or MBL opened an office in Norfolk this week so local businesses that historically have not had access to capital can find funding.

The move is a collaborative effort between the MBL and Bridging Virginia that will focus on serving underinvested businesses in Virginia that have been operating for at least a year and have between two and 25 employees.

“The folks down there have a wonderful ecosystem but what they were saying is they wanted to have greater access to capital,” said Sharon Anderson-Grooms, MBL Capital Access Manager. “So that is what we're bringing: greater access to capital with our give a loan program, with our Bridging Virginia loan, and then we're connecting with the financial institutions that are already there."

You can learn more information at the MBL website, here.

