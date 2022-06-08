Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: 3 found fatally shot in barricaded bedroom at Virginia apartment

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 13:14:23-04

FAIRFAX, Va. — Three people were found fatally shot behind a barricaded bedroom door at a Virginia apartment on Tuesday, police said.

Fairfax County Police said a relative of one of the people found dead asked police to check the apartment on Mazarin Place in Fairfax, WTOP-FM reported. When officers arrived, they found the door to the rear bedroom barricaded, but when they looked into the window, they saw three bodies, police said. Officers forced their way inside and found two women and one man dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The three people, believed to be in their 20s, were the only people in the bedroom at the time of the shooting, Fairfax County Executive Deputy Police Chief Brian Reilly said at a news conference.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone