How Richmond's mayor is voted into office

RICHMOND, Va. -- This year, Richmonders will cast their vote for both a new president and a new mayor.

Richmond holds a mayoral election every four years. To qualify for the ballot, hopeful candidates are required to file a petition of at least 500 signatures of qualified voters, including 50 signatures from each of Richmond's nine election districts.

To win the election, a candidate needs to get the most votes in at least five of the nine city council districts. If none of the candidates win the majority of districts, the two candidates with the highest total of citywide votes will face off in a runoff election.

The runoff election would occur in December and follow the same method as the general election — whichever of the two candidates wins the majority of districts wins the seat. If the two candidates tie, whoever receives more votes citywide wins the seat.

The mayor's term is four years, and they can serve for up to three consecutive terms.

