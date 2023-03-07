Why Mayor Stoney's proposed budget has this Fox Elementary student smiling

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ben Biddle is hoping to raise enough money to help rebuild his elementary school that was destroyed by a massive fire one year ago.

"Well, we're selling lemonade. We have about $21 so far. We're gonna donate it to Fox school. It was a sad time when that fire happened, wasn't it?"

The news that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is proposing a budget that will give an additional $15 million to the rebuilding of Fox Elementary is exciting for parents like Becca DuVal who have been holding their breath, fearing insurance gaps and costs would postpone construction.

"I was most concerned that we weren't going to have enough money to fix Fox and do the other important capital improvement projects like Woodville and finishing Wythe and that we were going to have to pick and choose as a community and as a city, so I'm thrilled we won't have to," DuVal said.

Speaking to a city council on Monday afternoon, Stoney proposed a $3 billion fiscal budget which is $300 more than last year's budget.

Among his biggest priorities is an increase in the operating budget for Richmond public schools to $221.5 million, including $200 million for the school board to use on construction and renovation projects.

"Well, it was really good news for RPS, over $21 million increase for our operating budget. I believe that's the biggest we've ever received so I'm incredibly grateful to the mayor for allocating those funds and $15 million to help rebuild Fox Elementary which means no funds will be taken away from George Wythe or any other schools. So yes, it's really great news," DuVal said.

The increase in funds will also match pay raises for teachers negotiated during the collective bargaining process, making RPS salaries the highest paid in the region.

"I think the ball is now in the General Assembly's court. We'll see what the state does to step up," Stoney said.

For Ben Biddle, there's hope to hang onto.

"Once they get the school repaired, we're going to have it all back to normal," Biddle said with a smile.