Maymont reveals winning name of porcupette after community vote

RICHMOND, Va. — Both porcupettes at Richmond's Maymont nature center now officially have names.

When the porcupettes first arrived at Maymont in July, it was announced that one was named Sandy and the other would be named after a community vote.

The vote for the second porcupette came down to a choice between Quillma, Rizzo, Prickles, Barb and Sallie.

Saturday, Maymont announced Barb was the winner of the contest after a total of 10,504 votes were cast. Nearly 4,000 Richmonders chose Barb.

Maymont shared the vote totals:



Barb: 3,848

Prickles: 3,070

Rizzo: 1,528

Quillma: 1,186

Sallie: 872

The public can visit Sandy and Barb at Maymont's Robins Nature Center.

