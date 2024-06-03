Body recovered in James River ending two-day search for man who jumped into the water

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The man who died in the James River Sunday took off his lifejacket before jumping into the water, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) said. The body of Mauricio Reina, 49, of Richmond, Virginia, was recovered Monday morning.

The search for Reina started Sunday at about 4:24 p.m. in the James River near Curls Neck Point.

Christian Davis James River water rescue

"After arriving on scene, it was determined that Reina was on a personal watercraft in the James River when he decided to exit the watercraft to swim. Reina removed his lifejacket and dove into the water and did not resurface," the DWR spokespersons said. "After an extensive search with the assistance of Henrico County Fire and Rescue, Mr. Reina was recovered Monday morning."

