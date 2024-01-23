Richmond man charged with Floyd Avenue murder

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police arrested Matthew Hellams, 24, of Richmond, after a grand jury indicted him with murder following a fatal December shooting on Floyd Avenue in Richmond.

Hellams is accused of killing Michael Jones, 48, of Richmond.

"At approximately 8:20 p.m., on Tuesday, December 5, officers were called to Floyd Avenue for the report of trouble unknown," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Officers arrived and located an adult male, Jones, down and unresponsive in the residence. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Police have not said what evidence led investigators to Hellams.

Several sources, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBS 6 that Jones lived in a short-term rental unit for just five days before he was killed.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Plaskett at 804-646-3431 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Local News Tenant found new neighbor shot to death at Floyd Avenue apartments WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff