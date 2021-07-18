Watch
Massive Virginia solar plant up and running

Toby Talbot/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Solar panels are seen at a Green Mountain Power site, Friday, Nov. 5, 2010, in Berlin, Vt. Green Mountain Power is getting electricity from three new solar power projects that are now online in Vermont. Vermont's second largest electric utility says the new projects bring its solar installations to five and it is exceeding its goal of installing and helping its customers install 10,000 solar panels in 1,000 days. CEO Mary Powell says GMP now has about 14,000 solar panels in use. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jul 18, 2021
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. -- A massive Virginia solar plant that drew a flood of opposition when it was first proposed is now more than half completed and sending electricity into the power grid.

The Free Lance-Star reports the first phases of the Spotsylvania Solar Center are generating 259 megawatts each day, providing power for some of the companies that bought the rights to the energy.

The remaining portion of the solar facility should be online by the fall.

The plant is on track to become one of the largest in the U.S.

