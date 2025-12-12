Massive sinkhole closes road at Petersburg National Battlefield

PETERSBURG, Va. — Recent snow and rain have caused a sinkhole to form near Harrison Creek at Petersburg National Battlefield, forcing park officials to close the Eastern Front Tour Road to vehicles.

The sinkhole developed as a result of the heavy precipitation the area has experienced lately. While vehicles are prohibited from using the road, cyclists and pedestrians can still access the route but must exercise extra caution when navigating around the damaged area.

Park officials are currently working with contractors to assess the situation and determine the most effective repair strategy for the sinkhole. No timeline has been announced for when the road might reopen to vehicle traffic.

The Eastern Front Tour Road closure affects visitor access to historical sites along that route, though alternative access methods remain available for those willing to walk or bike.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.