Breast cancer survivor turns personal battle into mission to help other young mothers

RICHMOND, Va. — LaDonna Lewis knew breast cancer would likely touch her life someday. With a family history that included her mother, grandfather, and several cousins and aunts who battled the disease, it felt more like a matter of when, not if.

"My mom passed from breast cancer when I was 10, and then my grandfather passed from breast cancer when I was in high school," Lewis said. "I also had a number of cousins and aunts on my mom's side that passed from breast cancer as well."

At just 27 years old, the Richmond native's worst fear became reality when an MRI detected breast cancer.

"The MRI is what actually found my breast cancer," Lewis said. "When you find out it still like, hits you like a ton of bricks. And so I didn't know what to say. I just started crying."

The young real estate agent was devastated by the diagnosis.

"I immediately thought that it was going to be a death sentence, because the way that it happened with my mom," Lewis said.

Lewis endured months of chemotherapy, numerous surgeries and long periods of isolation during her treatment journey.

"The mastectomy was tough. Chemo was tough," Lewis said.

Eventually, Lewis rang the cancer-free bell, but the memories of feeling somewhat alone during her journey stuck with her. She found that others didn't always understand what young cancer patients experience.

"I got 27 they were like, Oh, you're going through chemo. Like, your hair is gonna come out. It's just hair, or you're just gonna get your boobs. You'll get new boobs. And it's really not that simple when you're that young," Lewis said. "So not having somebody to relate that to, where it's like, okay, I want to do something to start giving back."

That desire to help led Lewis to start the non-profit A Pink Christmas Foundation.

"Moms can apply to get funding for medical bills, transportation, childcare needs, or whatever," Lewis said. "With the brunch, we aim to help one to two moms every year to provide Christmas for their kids and also to give mom gifts as well."

On top of her full-time job and non-profit work, the mother of two volunteers with the Massey Alliance Young Professionals Board. The team works to raise awareness and support for research and resources at VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the team is gearing up for one of their biggest events of the year: Massey on the River. The community event helps fund critical cancer studies.

"Research helps to try to find ways to cure this disease, and that's what we need. That's what we need," Lewis said. "What can we do to not only prevent it, but stop it from reoccurring in others?"

With breast cancer being a disease that impacts so many people, whether directly or through someone they know, Lewis hopes that by sharing her story, others remember important advice.

"Be kind to yourself. Find the small things in your life to find joy in," Lewis said. "When you take the small wins, it makes it feel so much better."

Massey on the River is happening Saturday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Science Museum of Richmond and includes unlimited food, live music and dancing. Tickets can be purchased through the VCU Massey Cancer Center website.

