How a retired FBI special agent says you can help prevent mass violence after New Orleans attack

RICHMOND, Va. — As we continue to learn more about the New Orleans attack suspect and any warning signs he may have exhibited before the attack, CBS 6 learned what behaviors the FBI says you should be on the look out for and who to report them to so that you can have a voice in helping to prevent mass violence.

Concerning videos were posted to a social media account belonging to Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, of Texas, in the hours just before the violence.

Investigators said he drove from Houston to New Orleans on New Year's Eve and posted several videos "proclaiming his support for ISIS." Five videos were posted to his Facebook account starting at 1:29 a.m. The last one was posted at 3:02 a.m. In them, Jabbar said he originally planned to harm his family and friends but was concerned the news headlines would not focus on the "war between the believers and the disbelievers."

Henrico woman in New Orleans for New Year's shares story after attack

We don’t know who, if anyone, watched the videos as they were posted, but they are a reminder that you could be the person who prevents an act of mass violence.

According to the FBI, there are opportunities to identify someone who is on a pathway to violence.

"We know from research and experience people that plan in these attacks, they take time to plan, prepare, consider, and along that way, there are observable signs and opportunities, therefore, for prevention," retired FBI special agent John Wyman said. He worked primarily on counter terrorism and ran the behavioral analysis unit in Quantico that focused on the prevention of terrorism and targeted violence.

Wyman says the bureau recently started a new campaign focused on preventing mass violence before it begins.

"The earlier we can identify some of those concerning behaviors, those warning signs, get people to recognize and report it, the more likely it is that we're able to stop these events from occurring," he said.

Among the concerning behaviors to be on the lookout for:

Comments, jokes or threats about violent plans

Repeated or detailed fantasies about violence

Seeing violence as a way to solve their problems

Comments about hurting themselves or others

Increasing isolation from family or friends

Angry outbursts or physical aggression

Changing vocabulary, style of speech or how they act, in a way that reflects a hardened point of view or new sense of purpose associated with violent extremist causes



The FBI wants folks to tell someone they trust if they are worried about a person they know showing concerning behaviors and it doesn’t necessarily have to be a member of law enforcement.

That person could be a school administrator or coach, a religious leader or an employee assistance peer. Your actions might just save lives.

If you believe someone is preparing to commit an act of violence, you can contact your local police department, visit your nearest FBI field office or make a report to tips.fbi.gov.

