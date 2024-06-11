Mary Beasley, who kept control of students on her school bus for 50 years, celebrates her final ride

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Hanover County school bus driver Mary Beasley has retired from her route after 50 years of safely getting students to and from school.

How did she survive so long in a profession where frustration over children's behavior sometimes gets the better of adults?

"I love the kids. I have to get after them sometimes. It's called tough love," she said. "When I stop in the middle subdivision and put the brake on they know they're in trouble."

She said she kept at the job for so long because she felt good.

"I felt good and knew that I could handle my bus. It keeps your brain working," she said.

Congratulations on a wonderful career Ms. Beasley!

Watch for Rob Cardwell's education feature stories on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. If you know someone Rob should profile, email him at rob.cardwell@wtvr.com. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News.