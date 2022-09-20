From Petersburg to Broadway: Fans mourn the death of Marva Hicks

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Marva Hicks made her way from central Virginia to Hollywood and then made her name on stage in the theater capital of the world.

Petersburg native Marva Hicks died on Friday in New York City, according to a family spokesperson. No cause of death has been released.

Hicks’ acting credits included roles on TV shows such as “L.A. Law,” “Mad About You,” “Star Trek: Voyager,” and “Madam Secretary.”

She also appeared in the 1999 film “Asunder,” starring another Petersburg native, Blair Underwood. The thriller, which was directed by Tim Reid, was the first movie produced by Reid’s New Millennium Studios.

As a singer, Hicks scored a Top 10 hit on Billboard’s R&B charts in 1991, when her song “Never Been in Love Before” peaked at #7. She also collaborated with Stevie Wonder and toured with Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

She was also a staple on Broadway, making her debut in “Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music,” and later appearing in productions of “The Lion King,” “Motown the Musical,” and “Caroline, Or Change.”

Hicks was born and raised in Petersburg. As a child, she sang in the choir at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, where her grandfather served as pastor.

She graduated from Petersburg High School and later received a bachelor’s degree from Howard University.

Marva Hicks is survived by her husband.