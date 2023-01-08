Deputies ID Mechanicsville man killed in head-on crash on Route 301

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies have released the name of the 30-year-old man killed in a head-on wreck along Route 301 in Hanover County Saturday morning.

Lt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Route 301 between Stumpy and Peaks Roads at 7:15 a.m.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Hanover Courthouse Road when it crossed the double solid line colliding head on with a 2020 Kenworth utility truck that was traveling southbound," Cooper said.

The driver of the Ford F-150, Martin “Deane” Cheatham IV of Mechanicsville, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the utility truck was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, Cooper said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Martin “Deane” Cheatham during this difficult time," Cooper said.

A fuel leak from the crash closed that stretch of Route 301 for part of the morning.

Officials said deputies are "still collecting information" to figure out the circumstances that led to the wreck.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.