How these Richmond students are building a love for healthy eating at school

RICHMOND, Va. — At Henry L Marsh Elementary in Richmond, students are learning about the water cycle in an unconventional way, integrating gardening and healthy eating.

This hands-on approach fosters a connection between the students and fruits and vegetables, hopefully leading to increased interest in trying them in the cafeteria.

The school partners with nonprofits and churches to teach students about healthy diets, hoping they'll share this knowledge with their families, especially in food desert areas.

"This is giving them the opportunity to plant and harvest and taste things that they have grown, and that connection to fruits and vegetables that they might not get at home," Katie Daniel, with Fit4Kids, said. "A third-grade boy ran out to the garden and he said, 'That's mine. That's mine.' And I said, 'What do you mean? That's yours?' And he said, 'That's my spinach plant.' And so just the ownership and excitement that they have over fruits and vegetables is one step closer to trying it in the cafeteria when it's available."

The program aims to instill lifelong healthy eating habits by engaging students directly in the growing process, extending learning beyond the classroom and into their homes.

"They get their hands on the vegetables. They get the course of knowledge and education that goes with it in hopes of encouraging them to grow up with a healthy diet," principal Cornelius Smith said. "Anytime they're excited about their learning, it extends beyond the classroom. We want to make sure that we provide an opportunity for them to learn and get their hands involved so that they are encouraged to continue it outside of school."

Building a love of healthy eating is building better minds.



