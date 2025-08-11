Police identify Richmond man shot and killed in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. — An arrest has been made and the victim has been identified after a shooting at a Gilpin Court apartment on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a person shot around 2:30 p.m. where they found 37-year-old Mario Swann with a gunshot wound on the second floor landing of an apartment building. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries later that day.

Police arrested 34-year-old Jerome Lucas and charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling, with additional charges pending.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

According to police, there was a dispute between family members inside an apartment which led to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube