Lawyer: Marine played minor role in soldier's hazing death

AP
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar Green Beret, who died from non-combat related injuries in Mali in June 2017. Tony DeDolph, a U.S. Navy SEAL, pleaded guilty Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, to involuntary manslaughter for his role in the hazing-related death of Melgar. (U.S. Army via AP, File)
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 10:54:43-04

NORFOLK, Va. -- A defense attorney for a U.S. Marine has told jurors that he played a minor role in the hazing of a U.S. Green Beret and should not be found guilty of murder and other crimes in the soldier’s death.

Marine Lt. Col. Timothy Kuhn spoke Wednesday at a U.S. Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia.

He said that Mario Madera-Rodriguez never touched Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar during the fatal hazing incident until he tried to help revive him.

The incident occurred while the men served in Africa in 2017.

Kuhn spoke during closing arguments at the trial for Madera-Rodriguez.

The Marine, who is the last of four American servicemembers to face a court-martial, is the only one to plead not guilty.

