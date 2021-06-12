Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Trial begins for Marine accused in soldier's hazing death

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar Green Beret, who died from non-combat related injuries in Mali in June 2017. Tony DeDolph, a U.S. Navy SEAL, pleaded guilty Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, to involuntary manslaughter for his role in the hazing-related death of Melgar. (U.S. Army via AP, File)
Green Beret Death
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 10:07:57-04

NORFOLK, Va. -- A trial has begun for a U.S. Marine who is one of four American servicemembers charged in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret in Africa.

Mario Madera-Rodriguez is the last of the accused to face a military court-martial in the death of Logan Melgar.

Opening statements began Friday at a U.S. Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia.

Madera-Rodriguez served with Melgar and others in Mali in 2017.

Two Navy SEALs testified previously that the men were trying to prank Melgar over perceived slights.

Melgar died of strangulation. The case has pulled back the curtain on alleged misconduct among some of America’s most elite service members.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.