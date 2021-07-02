Watch
Marine guilty of involuntary manslaughter in hazing death

AP
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar Green Beret, who died from non-combat related injuries in Mali in June 2017. Tony DeDolph, a U.S. Navy SEAL, pleaded guilty Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, to involuntary manslaughter for his role in the hazing-related death of Melgar. (U.S. Army via AP, File)
Green Beret Death
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jul 02, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. -- A member of an elite group of U.S. Marines has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Green Beret while the men served in Africa.

The U.S. Navy said Friday that Gunnery Sgt. Mario Madera-Rodriguez was found not guilty of felony murder. He faces a maximum possible sentence of 27.5 years in prison.

Madera-Rodriguez belongs to a special operations group in the Marines known as the Raiders.

Prosecutor’s said he, another Raider and two Navy SEALs conspired to humiliate Army Green Beret Logan Melgar in 2017.

Melgar died of strangulation. Madera-Rodriguez is the last of the four servicemembers to face a court-martial.

He also was the only one to plead not guilty.

