Marijuana sales in Virginia could come sooner than first planned

RICHMOND, Va. -- The start of marijuana retail sales in Virginia could come sooner than initially planned as lawmakers continue to discuss the ground rules for the new industry. The commission that oversees the implementation of state legislation that legalized marijuana recently created a subcommittee that will draw up recommendations on how to expedite the start of retail sales in Virginia, a milestone currently slated for January 2024. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 9:24 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 09:24:00-04
