Missing Chesterfield teen last seen leaving home in mid-November

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are once again asking for the public's help finding a 19-year-old Chesterfield man missing for more than a month.

Marcus James Johnson, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road, has not been seen leaving his residence on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to Chesterfield Police.

Johnson was reported missing by his family on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Police described him as a Black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

