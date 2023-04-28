Friends mourn this 'good man and good father' killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The man shot and killed Thursday night in Richmond was a good man and a good father, according to a woman with whom he shared a child.

Richmond Police identified the victim in a fatal shooting at The Belt at Atlantic apartment complex along the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike as 40-year-old Marcus Dobson.

"He didn't bother anyone. He was a good man. He was loved," Tiffany Artis, who shared a son with Dobson, said via text message on Friday. "He loved working on cars."

Provided to WTVR Marcus Dobson

Another friend, who was reached via social media, said Dobson attended Huguenot High School in the late 1990 and early 2000s.

"He was a great all-around guy, a great father," Tyrone Thomas said. "He was a mobile mechanic. It's sad that someone would take his life. I'm truly sick of all this senseless killing."

Provided to WTVR Marcus Dobson

Police are still looking for the person who killed Dobson.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

