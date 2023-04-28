Man killed after shots fired heard at Richmond apartment complex, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. – A man has died after a shooting at a Southside apartment complex Thursday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the 4000 block of of Midlothian Turnpike around 9:10 p.m. for reports of gunshots outside an apartment building, according to police.

Paramedics rushed a man with a gunshot wound from the Belt Atlantic apartments to a nearby hospital.

However, that victim later died of his injuries, according to Crime Insider sources.

Major Crimes detectives were on the scene and Burkett said it appeared police had a stairwell in front of the 4014 building roped off with crime tape.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

