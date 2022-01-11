Henrico School Board vice chair Marcie Shea makes cancer announcement

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico School Board Vice Chair Marcie Shea posted a video on Facebook Monday afternoon, sharing that she has stage four breast cancer. The week before winter break, Shea found out that her breast cancer had returned in an inoperable manner, she said. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 10:16:41-05
