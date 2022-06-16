'No indication' suspect knew Chesterfield double stabbing victims, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are stepping up patrols in the neighborhood where two men were seriously injured after being stabbed inside a home Wednesday night.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court around 10:30 p.m. for a report a stabbing.

"Officers found two males with what appeared to be life-threatening stab wounds; officers immediately rendered aid to the victims," police said. "The victims were transported to area hospitals where they remain, one in stable condition and one in stable-but-critical condition."

WTVR

A third person in the house told officers that an "unknown male" arrived at the residence and when one of the victims opened the door, he was assaulted and stabbed.

"An additional victim was also assaulted and stabbed by the suspect inside the residence," police said. "At this point, there is no indication the suspect, who was armed with what appeared to be a knife, is known to the victims."

Police described the suspect, who officials said ran from the scene, as a Black male, about 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a stocky build. He is balding and has facial hair. He was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt.

Neighbors in the Marbleridge Court area were urged to call police if they spot anyone matching the suspect's description.

"Residents should also expect to see additional police patrols in the coming days," police said.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 ap

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.