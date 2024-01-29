Watch Now
Man in Richmond rescued following 40 foot fall into manhole

First responders in Richmond had a busy Monday morning as they had to rescue a man that fell 40 feet into a manhole.
Posted at 7:32 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 07:32:50-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- First responders in Richmond had a busy Monday morning as they had to rescue a man that fell 40 feet into a manhole.

Crews tell CBS 6 that they were first called at 4:45 a.m. Monday morning by the man who had entered the old workzone of the Southern States Silo. First responders say the man fell about 40 feet and became trapped in a space about 1'x1'. Luckily though he was the one who was able to call police.

It took about an hour to rescue the victim and witnesses at the scene say a man could be seen getting into an ambulance with a scrape on his stomach.

Officials were not able to confirm whether or not the man was trespassing. The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

